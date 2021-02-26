NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Up to $44.85

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.85 ($0.59), but opened at GBX 46.86 ($0.61). NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 127,168 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.46. The firm has a market cap of £20.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

About NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.