Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $79,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 222,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

