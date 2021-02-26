Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $704.56 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Nano has a market cap of $704.56 million and approximately $72.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00011070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.43 or 0.03130815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.94 or 0.00372530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.70 or 0.01035704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00439357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00385366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00252229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00023209 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

