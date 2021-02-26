Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NTRA stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 1,436,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19.
Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.
About Natera
Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
