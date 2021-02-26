Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $123.78 and last traded at $116.09. Approximately 1,436,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 851,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.76.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $2,013,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,612.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

