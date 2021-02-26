National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.76. 88,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 44.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

