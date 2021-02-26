National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,098. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

