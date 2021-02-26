National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.17. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$51.45.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

