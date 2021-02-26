National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

SWIR stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $623.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

