National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $57.86.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.