Naviaddress Hits Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00692659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

