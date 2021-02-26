NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX) Trading Down 4.1%

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 7,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.46.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life Company Profile (LON:NBDX)

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

