nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.