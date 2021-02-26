nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $857,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.