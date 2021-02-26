Needham & Company LLC Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $65.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PRFT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

