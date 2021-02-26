Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $19.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.37 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $149.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $160.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $299.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $22.44 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.