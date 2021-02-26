Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Neo has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $37.21 or 0.00080320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00480594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00067078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00465714 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00195738 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.