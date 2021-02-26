NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $68.90 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $370.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $302.63 million, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $312.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.70 million, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

