NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.21 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

