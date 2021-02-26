New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. 5,287,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,132,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

