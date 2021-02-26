New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

