New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.18 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

