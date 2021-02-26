New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

