New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,180 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Markel worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL opened at $1,088.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,313.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,046.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,023.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

