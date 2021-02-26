New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,400 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 649,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

