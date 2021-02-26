New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,600 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Slack Technologies worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,692 shares of company stock worth $9,849,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

