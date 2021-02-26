New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Insulet worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

PODD opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

