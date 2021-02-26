Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 5.7%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 1,631,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 987,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

