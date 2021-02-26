Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 6.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 551,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,891. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

