NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 11.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.50. 4,192,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,897,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 380,751 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

