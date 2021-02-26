NEXT.coin Price Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $39,729.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.70 or 0.01035704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00385366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003461 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

