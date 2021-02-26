NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $16,811.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00374687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

