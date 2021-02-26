NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. 2,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

