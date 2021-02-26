NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 5.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 2,492,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,903,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

