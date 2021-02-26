NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.98. 212,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,597. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

