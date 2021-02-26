Nimiq Price Tops $0.0067 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $49.27 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,593.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.42 or 0.03151563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00367343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.73 or 0.01031764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.07 or 0.00440128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00385940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00257067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,085,689,093 coins and its circulating supply is 7,341,939,093 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

