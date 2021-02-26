Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,463 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NIO worth $52,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

