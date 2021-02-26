NIX (NIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,125.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $54,125.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,887,153 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

