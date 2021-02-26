Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.75, but opened at C$0.66. Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The stock has a market cap of C$17.72 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

