Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for $172.04 or 0.00361550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $127,749.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.95 or 0.00476944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00069361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00081111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00467754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

