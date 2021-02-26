NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

