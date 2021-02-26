Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 437,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,668. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

