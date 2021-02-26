Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were down 7.2% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 6,545,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,940,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NAT. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $437.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

