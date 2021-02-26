Northcoast Research Weighs in on MoneyGram International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyGram International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.97 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,027,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

