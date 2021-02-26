Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 28,481 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Northern 2 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

