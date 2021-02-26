Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN) Shares Gap Up to $86.50

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), but opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Northern 3 VCT shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 6,532 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Northern 3 VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

