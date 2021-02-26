NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

