NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

