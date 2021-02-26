Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 654,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,695,564. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

