Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12). Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 46,854 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £17.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.49.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

